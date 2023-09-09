Divya Khosla Kumar of T-Series and Bengali actor Yash at iLEAD to promote their film “Yaariyan 2”

Kolkata : The cast of Yaariyan 2, Divya Khosla and Yash Dasgupta visited the iLEAD campus to interact with students and promote their upcoming film which is slated to be released on October 20, 2023.

While interacting with students the actors shared information regarding the movie plot. They shared some fun moments they had during the shooting. One of the songs called “Sanson Ki Mala Pe Simroon Main Tera Naam” from the upcoming film was screened at the event. Students of the college performed for the guests and also the lead actor, Divya Khosla Kumar shook a leg with the students. She was overjoyed to see the response at iLEAD so was Yash, her co-star in the film, who is also a very popular face in Bengal.

The movie “Yaariyan 2”, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru is based on a journey of three cousins and their self discovery in Mumbai, India. The film is a perfect portrayal of the theme of friendship, love and relationships between siblings.

iLEAD, being a School of Creativity, is renowned for its commitment to encouraging talent in the entertainment industry, making it the perfect venue for this event. This promotional event has given all the students of iLEAD a taste of what to expect when the film hits theaters.