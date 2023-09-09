Odisha: Center of Excellence on ‘Thermal Cutting and Welding’ at Government ITI Jajpur: Advanced Industry Oriented Training Facility for Youth

Bhubaneswar: The Section of Welding & Cutting at Govt ITI Jajpur has recently been renovated. A Center of Excellence (CoE) in ‘Thermal Cutting and Welding’ has been established at the skilling institution. With this new CoE, the local youth taking admission to the ITI can further enhance their skills in the domain with industry-oriented training and dream of better future.

Supported by Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC), these advanced Centres of Excellence (CoE) are being established in a total of 14 Government ITIs and Polytechnics in 5 mining affected districts. The CoEs are being facilitated at Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts along with Jajpur across 8 ITIs, 3 Polytechnics and 3 Engineering Colleges.

The state government had established the Govt ITI Jajpur in the year 2015. Currently, the skill center trains youth of Odisha in five trades like; Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV), Welder and Computer Operator Programming Assistant.

The CoE boasts of modern infrastructure developed with the technical support of multinational company Messer Cutting Systems. Providing future skills through such advanced centres, the state govt aims at producing skilled professionals of tomorrow. By supporting the CoE, OMBADC complements the state govt’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ initiative.

The Center of Excellence in Cutting & Welding at Govt ITI Jajpur established with OMBADC funding features state-of-the-art laboratories for students. It includes machines for laser cutting, plasma cutting, destructive and non-destructive testing along with modern welding machines. Students in the CoE learn by operating on these equipments and are hence skilled to work efficiently in various industries in the future.

“Today, there is a rising demand for skilled professionals in different industrial organizations both locally and globally. Hence, Govt ITI Jajpur trains youth using latest tools, technology and curriculum to make them industry ready. Supported by OMBADC, industry standard modern machines and tools are installed at the CoE further sharpening our students’ skills,” said Er Sabitarani Sahoo, Principal, and Government ITI Jajpur.

Trainers & Students from various Government ITIs across the state come for training at the CoE on ‘Thermal Cutting and Welding’ at Government ITI Jajpur. During the academic year 2022-23, students from government ITIs in Bhubaneswar, Pattamundai, Berhampur and Barbil came here in 6 batches for training. In 2023-24, 20 such batches are targeted for imparting advanced training in ‘Thermal Cutting and Welding’.

Along with training in respective trades, the Govt ITI Jajpur also imparts necessary coaching to students on successfully navigating placement interviews in their respective field. Additional training programs for students are also conducted at the ITI in collaboration with various industrial institutes. OMBADC has also provided financial support for development of additional infrastructure at Government ITI Jajpur.