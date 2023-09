G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration adopted today can be accessed here:

Delhi declaration adopted at G 20 summit finds common ground on one of the trickiest issues – Ukraine- without mentioning the Russian invasion. Significant that this consensus was achieved here.

Welcomes India’s plan to build and maintain a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR), a virtual repository of DPI, voluntarily shared by G20 members and beyond.

Thanks the Indian presidency in launching Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC); commits to enhance environmentally sound waste management, substantially reduce waste generation by 2030, and highlight the importance of zero waste initiatives.