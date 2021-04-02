District level Utkal Diwas -2021 celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The district level Utkal Diwas celebration was held in Adikabi Sarala Das Sanskruti Bhawan here on Thursday. District collector S K Mohapatra chaired the meeting accompanying Zilla Parishad president Priyadarshin Biswal, MP Dr Rajashree Mallick, MLA Prasanta Muduli and district administration senior officials, retired professor Surya Narayan Mishra attended the event as chief speaker. Addressing the gathering professor Mishra reminded formation of Odisha state, later British’s considered our claim and our state Odisha recognized identification in the year 1936, Odisha became first state in country established on linguistic basis . Collector Mohapatra discussed prominent personalities as Madhu Babu, Gopabandhu Dash and those had fought immensely for establishing Odisha state 85 years back. DIPRO Kaminiranjan Patnaik proposed vote of thanks and Subash Chandra Rout coordinated the meeting.

Related