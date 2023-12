Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film, “12th Fail,” is poised for its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar, scheduled to stream on December 29. The announcement marks an eagerly anticipated transition of the movie to the digital platform following its theatrical release.

Starring talented actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, the film initially hit the big screens on October 27 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, receiving attention for its intriguing narrative and performances.

The news of “12th Fail” making its way to Disney+ Hotstar was revealed by the streaming platform through its official X page on Saturday, generating anticipation among movie enthusiasts and fans eager to catch the film’s online release.