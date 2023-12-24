India Women Secure Historic Maiden Test Victory Over Australia in One-off Encounter

In a historic and momentous triumph, the India Women’s cricket team scripted an unforgettable milestone by clinching their maiden Test win against a formidable Australian side in the one-off Test held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The final day of the match witnessed India’s stellar performance, exhibiting prowess with both bat and ball to thwart a spirited Australian resurgence. India initiated the day by orchestrating a remarkable collapse in the visitor’s batting lineup, claiming the remaining five wickets for a mere 28 runs.

Subsequently, with unwavering determination, India efficiently chased down the modest target of 75 runs without encountering much resistance. Smriti Mandhana, displaying commendable resilience, remained unbeaten at 38 runs, while Jemimah Rodrigues provided her support with an unbeaten 12 runs.

The jubilation and significance of this victory were palpable as Mandhana and Rodrigues shared an emotional embrace upon accomplishing the monumental feat. This triumph revived memories of India’s subdued reaction in 2008, where MS Dhoni’s men had notably defeated the hosts in Australia, opting for restrained celebrations, signifying their achievement through silent yet impactful statements.

The win marked the culmination of India Women’s first ‘home season’ of Test cricket in 28 years, concluding on a high note with a historic victory over the world-dominating Australian team.

This monumental achievement not only adds a glorious chapter to India’s cricketing history but also showcases the tremendous growth and prowess of women’s cricket in the country. The resounding victory serves as a testament to the team’s dedication, skill, and unwavering spirit on the international stage.

The remarkable win against a renowned opponent like Australia will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration, motivating and galvanizing India’s women cricketers to aim for greater heights, setting new benchmarks in the realm of Test cricket.