Sports Ministry suspends just-elected Wrestling Federation of India for multiple violations

The Sports Ministry has suspended the just-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for multiple violations. According to the sources, the Ministry suspended the new President Sanjay Singh after he announced the U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling. After being elected as the new WFI chief, Sanjay Singh announced that the U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, Uttar Preadesh before the end of this year. As per the sources, the Ministry said, this announcement was hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI. It said, such decisions are to be taken by Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration.

According to sources, the Ministry said that the newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. It said the business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers which are also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players was alleged and presently the court is hearing the matter. As per the sources, the Ministry also said that the WFI has been instructed to suspend all its activities till further order.