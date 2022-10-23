Director Agriculture Kashmir visits Saffron fields of Balhama

SRINAGAR : The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited saffron fields of Balhama and adjacent areas to oversee saffron harvesting and flower picking which is going on in full swing these days.

Speaking to the saffron growers, Director Agriculture said that geographical indication GI Tagging has built a global reputation for Kashmir Saffron.

He said it has opened new windows for Kashmir saffron and the department is endeavoring to ensure that all the globally accepted quality parameters are met during the cultivation and post harvest management of the saffron. GI tagging is making saffron a success story, headded.

Iqbal asked the saffron growers to avail facilities from the IIKSTC and ensure that all the mandatory set parameters are taken care of. He said that saffron growers could get maximum price for their produce by taking benefit from the e-marketing facilities at IIKSTC.

He said Kashmir saffron is finding ways to net markets at international level and the department is continuously endeavoring to ensure that the concerned growers’ economic interests are secured at all levels.

The Director Agriculture directed the concerned officers and technical experts to work in close coordination with the saffron growers and guide them during all the pre and post harvesting operations.

The Director was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Agriculture Officer, Agriculture Information Officer Kashmir, some senior officers and technical officers from the Department.

Later, the Director visited Noorpora, Lurgam, Tral areas of Pulwama to monitor the agriculture activities under the Rabi campaign.