India to take on Pakistan in opening encounter of T20 World Cup today

India will begin its campaign at the T20 World Cup with a match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at 1.30 PM Indian time today. India and Pakistan last met at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai, where both teams won a match each. All India Radio will broadcast ball by ball commentary of the match between India and Pakistan aternately in Hindi and English from 1.00 PM. It will be available on FM Rainbow, Indraprastha and other channels.

In the opening match of the Super 12 stage, New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs yesterday. Chasing a target of 201 runs, Australia were all out in 17.1 overs. For New Zealand, Southee and Santner bagged three wickets each. Put in to bat, New Zealand scored 200 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For Australia, Hazlewood scalped 2 wickets.

In the second match, England beat Afghanistan by five wickets. Chasing a target of 113 runs, England scored the required runs in 18.1 overs. Earlier, put in to bat, Afghanistan were all out for 112 runs in 19.4 overs. For England, Sam Curran claimed five wickets while Stokes and Wood bagged two wickets each.