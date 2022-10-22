Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributed appointment letters at the ‘Job Fair’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Job Fair’ with the aim of providing employment to 10 lakh youth of the country through video conferencing on the holy day of Dhanteras. In the first phase, employment letters have been issued to 75,000 new employers across the country. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that this initiative will strengthen the employment landscape in the country.

Union Minister Shri Pradhan was present at the railway auditorium in Bhubaneswar on the auspicious occasion of ‘Job Fair’ and gave employment letters to 239 new employees of the state. Appointment letters have been distributed to post holders, education, finance, housing, water resources, mines and labor departments. 89 in Postal Department, 61 in IIT Bhubaneswar, 15 in Income Tax Department, 27 in ESIC, 21 in Banking, 5 in CRPF, 3 in CWC and one each in BSF, CGWB and Geological Department. Shri Pradhan extended his best wishes to the permanent appointees in various ministries and departments of the Government of India and thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of Odisha for this initiative.

The Union Minister said that while the country is celebrating the Amrit festival on the occasion of 75 years of independence, today under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, 75,000 youths have been given employment letters in 50 places of the country. 75,000 such young men and women will be employed every month for the next one year. A total of 10 lakh young men and women will be employed. Lakhs of jobs have already been given in eight years of Modi government. The Prime Minister’s initiative to provide job opportunities to the youth will strengthen the employment landscape in the country and instill new enthusiasm and positivity among the youth. In the coming days, the job fair will support the youth for a better future. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a new era of self-reliance has started in the country by providing employment to the youth. In 2014, as the country’s economy was going through a critical moment, employment for young women was a major issue. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a new era has started towards making the youth self-reliant and self-reliant by giving them employment. The darkness of the Black Forest has been removed from the country.

It is the prime responsibility of the Modi government to make the society self-reliant and self-reliant through the Prime Minister’s Poor Welfare Yojana, to open bank accounts in the Jan Dhan Yojana, and to change the lifestyle of the people by providing employment in rural and urban areas. Promotion of industrial sector through self-reliance package, emphasis on technology in the country, launch of 5G services, digital transactions, direct transfer of money to bank accounts are important steps in revitalizing the country’s economy. The country has become self-reliant by producing indigenous covid vaccine.

With the strong political will of the country’s popular Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India’s military power has been strengthened and Jammu and Kashmir has been recognized as a Union Territory. The Modi government is constantly working hard to make the countrymen self-reliant. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a welfare scheme is being implemented to bring fundamental changes in the lives of the citizens who belong to the last class of the society. India’s democratic system, values ​​and way of life are among the best in the world. The Union Minister said that the whole world is following the Indian model.