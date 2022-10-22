2 Months Free of Cost Training on Artificial Intelligence by ICC and Q Academy

Bhubaneswar : To impart students knowledge on Information Technology, Canada based company Q Academy in collaboration with Indian Chamber of Commerce, Odisha (ICC), launched a 2 months free of cost hands-on training on Coding, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language for the Class 9th & 10th students of Capital High School, Bhubaneswar under the Mo School programme on 21st October.

The training program was inaugurated by Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IPS, Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar & Cuttack and Manoj Mishra, Secretary, E & IT; In presence of well known hotelier Debashish Pattnaik, President, Alumni Association; Jitendra Nayak, Headmaster, Capital High School; J. B. Pany, Chairman, ICC, Odisha; Prof. Himanshu Panigrahi, Utkal University; Tanvir Qureshi , CEO, Q Academy; Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, Convenor, ICC, Education & Skill; Sivanada Choudhary, Director, Q Academy.

Expressing his immense pleasure, Soumendra Priyadarshi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, said, “It’s a proud moment for us that our Capital High School has chosen as the first school which is going to impart training on AI and Coding. Thanks to the Q Academy for providing the training free of cost and I’m ensuring all cooperation from the school. ”

Speaking on the launch programme, Manoj Mishra, Secretary, E & IT, Said, “I am so happy to launch the program. This is the first school in the state, were children will learn about Coding, AI and Machine Language. The government of Odisha has prepared a road map to include AI and ML in high schools very soon. This will create an interest for the children to opt for information technology, especially in AI and ML at the early ages.”

Speaking regarding the programme, Sivanada Choudhary, Director, Q Academy, said, “This Coding and AI program will not only impart the training on subject, but also ensure that students of the particular school will develop some products based on AI and this will be a holistic approach for the student to increase their analytical skill and help them throughout their career.”

Providing information on this programme, Tanvir Qureshi, CEO, Q Academy, said, “In these two months we will empower kids with coding skills that will help them in enhancing their creativity and logical thinking. Learn to code will build kids curiosity and hence developing their skill for future.”

Total of 25 students will participate in the programme and trained by faculties form Bangalore and Canada on online mode and Q academy will be providing user manuals.

Q Rangers is a division of Q Academy, Canada is an online learning platform that is dedicated to impacting the future by empowering today’s youth through tech education started operation last month in India. Through virtual classes, Q Academy aims to reach more students across the world. Q Rangers has empowered many students to start their journey in learning coding through high-quality coding education.