Different Blood Groups, yet Kidney transplanted at AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Doctors of AMRI Hospitals performed complex ABO incompatible (mismatch blood group) kidney transplant successfully. This is a great relief to the kidney failure patients of the region and Eastern India.

Blood group matching is essential between the kidney donor and recipient in every case of kidney transplant. Many patients are suffering without a kidney transplant despite having a healthy and willing donor in the family, merely because the blood groups are not matching. This novel method of ABO incompatible kidney transplantation breaks this barrier, enabling a patient to receive a kidney from another person of any blood group.

A 23 years old young man from Dhenkanal, Odisha with B +ve blood group was on dialysis after both of his kidneys failed and though his mother with AB +ve blood group was willing to donate one of her kidneys, it was not being possible due to mismatch of the blood groups. However, the kidney transplant team of AMRI Hospitals comprising of Dr. Sai Prasad Sahu, Consultant, Nephrology and Dr. Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Consultant, Urologist & Transplant Surgeon took up this challenge and performed the surgery successfully. Both the donor and the recipient were discharged from the hospital in perfect health condition. “This marks the beginning of a new Era of Kidney Transplantation at AMRI Hospital as well as in the Eastern India.”, said Mr. Rupak Barua, Group CEO, AMRI Hospitals.

Kidney failure patients have emerged as one of the most vulnerable groups as they need to visit medical facilities to undergo twice- or thrice-a-week dialysis. Moreover, the Chronic Kidney patients could get COVID-19 easily. The most worrisome fact is the mortality rate is high. Said, Dr. Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Urologist, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar.

ABO Transplants are immuninologically higher risk and need intensive immunosuppression therapy according to Dr. Sai Prasad Sahu, Nephrologist, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar. Dr. Devi Prasad Acharya, Dr. Bismaya Sahu & Anasthesist Dr Krishna Pradhan, Dr. Pannag Bhusan Das Mohapatra had participated actively in the surgery.

“Now the patients of this State won’t have to go to the Metro Cities for these type of Complex Surgeries. This facility is available in only few centres of the Country and AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar is one among them’, Said Ms. Nilanjana Mukherjee, AVP Operations & Administration, Unit In-charge, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar.

