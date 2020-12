Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet approves recommendation of State Law Commission for enactment of Odisha Repealing Bill 2020 which will repeal 206 Acts enacted between 1974 & 2016.

Proposal for amendment of Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1987 gets Odisha Cabinet nod; now advocates will get more benefit on account of their death & permanent physical or mental disability.

