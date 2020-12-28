Odisha Govt decided to provide reservation to Govt School and College students in Medical and Engineering admission

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik decided to provide reservation to Govt School and College students in Medical and Engineering admission. It will provide confidence to meritorious students from Govt schools & help fulfill their dreams to become doctors and engineers.

Over the last few years, it’s observed that the number of students from Government schools & colleges in medical & engineering courses has been coming down. This is not due to lack of merit but a deeper divide in access to coaching. The decision will correct this imbalance. A high-level committee comprising educationists, eminent persons led by a retired HC judge will be set up to finalise decision on this. The committee will submit its report within three months so that the recommendations will be implemented from next education year.

Odisha Cabinet decides to include the biography of great sons of Odisha in courses of studies; their places of birth will be transformed into model villages

