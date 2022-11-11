Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, M/o Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, GoI launches a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners

New Delhi : The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners. The Face Authentication Technology was launched in by Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Hon’ble Minister of State (PP) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Centres had been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for giving Life Certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners. In this episode, a central government team was in Prayagraj from the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare led by Under Secretary. A campaign for the pensioners of the Central Government was conducted on 11 November, 2022 at SBI, Bamrauli Branch, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

DLC figures from 1.10.22 till today are: Total DLC – 36,38,937, Total DLC through Face Authentication – 1,93,768, Total DLC CGOV – 14,40,395, Total DLC of CGOV through Face Authentication – 1,20,145

The pensioners participated in the campaign enthusiastically which can be gauged from the fact that a 92-yr old Pensioner, Sh. KC Gupta also turned up for submitting his life certificate through Face Authentication. He expressed his pleasure and satisfaction with the introduction of this new technology. These pensioners were guided by the Department officials how to download the Face Authentication Jeevan Pramaan App in their mobile phones and give Life Certificate from their phones. The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded. This is a milestone leap into the Digital world taken by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Government of India. Under Secretary Shri Deepak Gupta explained that earlier to give Life Certificate in physical form the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks. Now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home.

In the process of submission of Life Certificate through Face Authentication by mobile, details regarding Aadhar Number, Mobile Number for OTP, PPO Number, Account Number with Bank/Post Office are required the first time. This facility is also available for State Government Employees and having Disbursing Authority as Treasury Office of the State.

The event was also attended by representatives of banks, pensioners associations, Meity/NIC and UIDAI. The participation of these stakeholders was invaluable for the success of the campaign. The Under Secretary thanked all representatives for their efforts during the event.

The department is running the campaign throughout the month of November to submit your life certificate through face authentication.