NHPC reports highest ever Physical and Financial Performance for the half year

New Delhi : Riding on strong operating performance, NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company has reported a 12% jump in Standalone Net profit. The Company has registered the highest ever half yearly Standalone Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 2483 Crore against Standalone PAT of Rs 2217 Crore for the corresponding previous half year.

NHPC’s share in Consolidated PAT for the current half year is Rs. 2575 crore which is 15% higher than the Consolidated PAT of Rs. 2243 crore for the corresponding previous half year.

Generation for the current quarter and half year is the highest ever at 10138 Million Units and 18303 Million Units respectively. The overall Plant Availability Factor of the Power Stations of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2022 is also the highest ever at 99.87 and 99.23 percent respectively on standalone basis.

The NHPC Board approved the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2022 in their meeting held on 10th November 2022.

NHPC Limited is India’s premier Hydropower Company. NHPC’s total installed capacity is 7071 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 24 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary.