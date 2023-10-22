Department of Mathematics at Berhampur University Hosts a Two-Day National Conference

Berhampur: A National Seminar was held on 19 Oct 2023 at New Conference Hall, Berhampur University, Organized by the P.G.Dept of Mathematics. This seminar was titled “Contemporary Progress In Mathematics”. The organizing secretary of the seminar was Dr.Pabitra Ku Jena, Co-ordinator of Department of Mathematics; the chief guest of the seminar was Professor Manoranjan Mishra, IIT Ropar; Professor A.K. Mishra, former director of the IMA, Bhubaneshwar was the chief speaker; Professor Gitanjali Das, Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University & Professor S.K.Baral, Chairman of the P.G.Council were present at the dias and the convener, Dr. P.N.Samanta addressed all the guests. In the seminar, all the scholars, students & faculties from nooks and corners of the country, were present. Various topics related to the contemporary part of maths were discussed and then a paper presentation was done by the research scholars. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks given by Co-convener, Dr.R.N.Patra. Under valuable direction given by Dr.R.N.Patra, Dr.M.M.Soren & Mr.S.N.Rath the program reached new heights & of course, the co-operation rendered by students was highly credible.