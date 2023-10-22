OSSSC Issues Notification for 1837 Group-C Posts

OSSSC (Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission) has published a total of 1837 different types of posts on the website. According to the information, both male and female candidates of Odisha can apply their form online.

In this notification, 719 posts have been released for Animal Husbandry Inspector, 316 posts for Forester post, and 802 posts for Forest Guard.

A minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 38 years of age to apply for these posts. For Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Castes, and Women candidates, the age limit has been raised by 5 years, which means they can apply the form between 18 and 43 years.

The age limit of 10 years has been raised for physically challenged category candidates which means they can apply form from 18 to 48 years.

To apply online form for these posts, the educational qualification is required to pass, plus 2 Science or Vocational for the post of Animal Husbandry Inspector, Plus 2 Science for the post of Forester, and 10th course for the post of Forest Guard respectively.

Online form application start process for these posts ie, online form and registration start date – 26.10.2023, online registration last date – 20.11.2023, online form application last date – 25.11.2023.

The exam fee is Exempt for all categories of candidates for the online application form for these posts.