One-Week Faculty Development Program (FDP) at Berhampur University on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analysis using Python Successfully Concluded

The 6 days Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analysis using Python” organised by AIU-Academic and Administrative Development Centre (AIU-AADC), and Dept. of Computer Science, Berhampur University in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi from 16th to 21st October 2023 came to an end today. The university hosted the valedictory event of the FDP today which was attended by many dignitaries, faculty members and participants. Dr.Mrutyunjay Swain, Nodal Officer, AIU-AADC, Berhampur University and the Programme Convener delivered the welcome address and introduced the guests of the function. Dr. Susanta Ku Das, Jt. Programme Convener and the Head, Dept. of Computer Science, Berhampur University, addressed the audience. The coordinator of the program Dr. Bonomali Khuntia provided a brief description of the various sessions that were held as part of the FDP.

Dr. Amarendra Pani, Joint Director and Head of the Research Division of AIU addressed the participants and said that Berhampur University is one of the leading partners of AIU that has been undertaking the collaborative activities and programmes directed towards training and capacity building of faculty members and administrative functionaries of universities with the training programmes on contemporary relevance such as artificial intelligence and big data analysis. Another guest of honour Prof. P.K. Mohanty, OSD, DD University and Former Chairman, PGC, BU, addressed the participants and explained the relevance of python in artificial intelligence and big data analysis in atmospheric science. The valedictory address was delivered by the chief guest Prof. P. Suresh Varma, Dean Academic Affairs, Former Vice Chancellor and Rector, Professor of CSE, University College of Engineering, Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajahmundry. He highlighted the recent developments in artificial intelligence and big data analysis that have revolutionized the work environments.

Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University Prof. Geetanjali Dash addressed the participants on completing their interactive and insightful training programme. The hon. Vice Chancellor expressed her pleasure that AADC of the university has successfully organised the 6-days FDP programme. She expressed the trust and confidence that AIU-AADC of Berhampur University will go a long way in knowledge sharing.

Many participants shared their experiences of their participation in FDP. Most of them expressed their gratitude for participating in such a fruitful FDP programme that has enriched their AI skills. Some of them expressed that the diversity of resource persons from reputed institutions shared their knowledge and expertise with many hands-on sessions and materials and recordings shared with the participants were very helpful in their learning. The sessions were well-planned and well organized maintaining a good flow of knowledge to the participants.