BBAU Achieves A++ Ranking by NAAC, Becomes First Central University in Uttar Pradesh to Attain This Distinction

Uttar Pradesh Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University receives top-notch A++ ratings from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Lucknow’s BBAU became the first Central University of Uttar Pradesh to achieve this feat.

The University has secured a Cumulative Grade point Average of 3.72 valid for five years. The NAAC made its Assessment under seven criteria and awarded marks on a scale of four points each. For curricular aspects scored 4 out of 4, for teaching-learning and evaluation 3.6, for research, innovation, and extension 3.73, for infrastructure and learning resources 3.85, for student support and progression 3.44, for governance, leadership, and management 3.42, and institutional values and best practices 3.96. This adds up to 3.72 total points obtained by BBAU from NAAC.

BBAU Vice Chancellor Acharya Sanjaya Singh said: “It is collective teamwork from all our stakeholders,

Teachers, Students, and staff worked as a unit that helped us to get this ranking. There are four central Universities in UP and BBAU is the only one to get A++. Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, and Allahabad University are behind us”.