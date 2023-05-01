DAV Public School, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day

BHUBANESWAR: DAV Public School Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day, its Annual signature event on 1May 2023. It was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp and offering floral tributes to Swami Dayananda Saraswati, the Pioneer of DAV, Movement. In his address for the gathering ,the Chief Speaker of the occasion Col. Prof. Sanjay Kumar Satpathy stressed on the transformation of negative thoughts to positive thoughts and accepting the untrodden roads to be really distinct in life. Dr K.C Satpathy, RD , DAV institutions, Odisha Zone commended the achievements of the School in the years gone. The event was enriched with a dance number by and a presentation of poetry performance by the students. Students with remarkable achievements were awarded and teachers with extended and dedicated service of 25 years were felicitated. In her commemorative speech, the Principal of the school Dr Sujata reiterated on the significance of hard work in overcoming hurdles and gathering the scattered skills for real success in life. The programme ended with the speech of applause by the Chief Guest of the occasion, Sri Niranjan Sahu, Retd. IAS who stressed on smart work to reap mammoth success in life.