Hyundai Motor India Ltd Registers Cumulative Sales of 58 201 units in April 2023

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since its inception, registered domestic sales of 49 701 units and export sales of 8 500 units with cumulative sales of 58 201 units for the month of April 2023.

Commenting on the April 2023 sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to register a healthy double-digit growth in the domestic market in the month of April. This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Hyundai VERNA that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version. We look to carry forward this momentum with the soon to be launched SUV from the Hyundai stable, Hyundai EXTER”.