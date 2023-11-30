Dalmia Cement Celebrates Culture and Craftsmanship at Bali Yatra Festival in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), India’s leading cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) is celebrating the historically significant ‘Bali Yatra’ festival currently ongoing in Cuttack, Odisha. The annual fair held on the banks of the Mahanadi River is dedicated to the celebration of the rich maritime history of Odisha, embodying the rich cultural, trade and entrepreneurial heritage of the region. In a unique initiative, honouring this tradition Dalmia Cement has featured an intricate boat installation at its pavilion in the fairgrounds. The pavilion serves as a visual testament to the company’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship, seamlessly integrated with the cultural narrative of Bali Yatra. Recognizing the diminishing local art of boat making, the company felicitated two master craftsmen, Mr. Manash Behera and Mr. Surendra Das for keeping this timeless art alive. On the sidelines, 19 orphan children from NATION – National Activities for Tribes Ignorant Women, Orphan Nature, associated with Dalmia Cement -Kapilas Cement Works (KCW) were also invited for the event and expressed their interest in presenting a cultural performance, the kids were awarded appreciation certificates and medals for their remarkable performance. In addition, children of channel partners also attended the event.

On this festive occasion, Mr. Bhavesh Wala, Deputy Executive Director and Plant Head, KCW said, “Dalmia Cement is honoured to be a part of this celebration, showcasing our commitment to cultural preservation, craftsmanship and community engagement. We aim to build brand salience in the region synonymous not just with our quality products but also for our dedication to tradition and community well-being. Through these unique initiatives, we aspire to create an immersive experience that resonates with the spirit of Bali Yatra.”

Bali Yatra, meaning ‘A Voyage to Bali’ is a celebration deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of Odisha and historically marks the day when ancient Odia mariners set sail to distant lands of Bali. During Bali Yatra, people gather near the riverside and set tiny boats or makeshift boats afloat with lamps and candles as a symbolic gesture of hope, prosperity and remembrance of the ancient maritime journeys that define the cultural essence of the festival.