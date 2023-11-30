Axis Bank and Air India Forge Credit Card Point Conversion Partnership

National, 29 November 2023: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India and Air India, India’s leading global airline, have entered a partnership that enables Axis Bank credit card customers to transfer their Axis EDGE REWARD points or EDGE miles to Air India Flying Returns points.

Axis EDGE REWARD points or EDGE miles converted to Air India Flying Returns points can be redeemed for cabin upgrades or award flights on Air India’s growing route network spanning five continents. Customers can also redeem award flights on Air India as well as on Flying Returns’ 25 other partner airlines.

The conversion rates of Axis Bank credit cards are as follows:

Axis Bank Credit Card Type EDGE Reward Points : Flying Returns Points Burgundy Private, Magnus for Burgundy Credit Card 5:4 Magnus, Reserve Credit Card 5:2 Atlas Credit Card 1:2* Select, Privilege & Rewards Credit Cards 10:1 Other eligible Cards 20:1

*1 EDGE Mile:2 Flying Returns Point