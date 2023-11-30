Sunfeast Marie Light Embraces Odisha’s Rich Heritage with Bali Yatra Festivities

Cuttack: ITC’s Sunfeast Marie Light continues to connect with consumers of Odisha by participating this year in the iconic Bali Yatra Festival. Through this unique initiative, the brand aims to celebrate and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

Over the course of the several days of the Bali Yatra, people of Odisha gather to celebrate the ancestral cultural heritage and maritime legacy near the riverbanks of Mahanadi. As part of the Bali Yatra, the brand has set up an experience zone in the shape of a boat and has activities planned around the same.Visitors at the Sunfeast Marie Light experience zone will have the opportunity to participate in a unique rowing game, competing against each other to win exciting prizes. Apart from that, Sunfeast Marie Light will also help themmake boitas,and float it into the river. The boitas represents Sunfeast Marie Light’s association with the traditional ritual of Boita Bandana, performed at the Bali Yatra.

Through this engaging activation, Sunfeast Marie Light aims to create a deeper connection with the people of Odisha while celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the state. The brand’s commitment to cultural resonance and community engagement is evident in its efforts to become an integral part of the BaliYatra experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “As a brand, Sunfeast aims to connect with consumers at an emotional level. Odisha’s culture and traditions hold a special place in our hearts, and Bali Yatra is a perfect platform for us to celebrate and showcase the cultural richness of this vibrant state.”

Popular celebrity Elina Samantaray will also be part of the event and extend her support to Sunfeast Marie Light at the Bali Yatra.She will be seen participating in the exciting activities planned at the event.