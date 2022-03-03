D2C brand Wakefit.co onboards Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador

New Delhi: Wakefit.co, India’s leading home and sleep solutions brand, announced the onboarding of popular actor Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador. Rashmika will be a part of Wakefit.co’s upcoming campaigns. This will aid in the company’s brand-building efforts in an evolving market and chart out its growth to become India’s leading home and sleep solutions company.

Wakefit.co has been synonymous with its mission to bring sleep into the consciousness of Indians. Since its foray into home solutions a couple of years ago, the brand has carved a niche for itself by providing premium quality home solution products such as sofas, study tables, wardrobes, bedside tables, TV units, shoe racks, bookshelves, and more at affordable prices. The company has bolstered its presence across India and now has 8 manufacturing facilities spread across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jodhpur and 24 warehouses across India. The collaboration with actor Rashmika will strengthen the company’s expansion plans and help penetrate deeper into unchartered waters across the country.

Speaking about the tie-up, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I am thrilled to be representing Wakefit.co as their brand ambassador. The company has a great range of products in its portfolio that is classy, ergonomic, yet affordable. As a person who is constantly traveling for shoots, I come back home, to my comfort zone, at the end of a long and tiring day. Being affiliated with Wakefit.co and being a part of their growth will be an exciting journey that I will look forward to.”

Rashmika Mandanna, 25, is a well-known Indian model and actress who started her career in the Kannada film industry. She eventually made her debut in the Telugu film industry where she instantly rose to fame. Dubbed as the ‘National Crush of India’, she has over 29 million followers on Instagram and is admired for her quirky style, positive energy, and ability to connect with her fans.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director, Wakefit.co said “We are excited to welcome Rashmika to the Wakefit family. As a young actress in the industry, Rashmika has shown immense talent, gaining popularity and the love of her audience from all around the country. At Wakefit.co, we aim to become one of India’s most loved brands for all things home, and I believe Rashmika’s vibrant and versatile personality resonates with the brand that we are. Rashmika comes on board at a time when we are expanding our presence and operations in the country, and aiming to cross INR 1000 crore revenue in FY 2023.”

Wakefit.co received its Series C funding in November 2021 and is utilizing the funds to facilitate Capex, expanding the supply chain while also solidifying its omnichannel presence.