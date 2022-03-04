‘Test cricket needs a brand ambassador like Kohli’: Cricketers heap praise on Virat ahead of his 100th Test’

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is slated to play his 100th Test at Mohali against Sri Lanka. The match will begin on Friday. A host of cricketers and journalists are taking to social media platforms to congratulate him on this remarkable milestone.

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha has posted a video on ‘Koo’ to wax lyrical about the master batsman. “Test cricket needs an ambassador like Virat Kohli. Virat has shown tremendous commitment and passion for the longer format in an era where most of the chatter is about the T20s and the ODI. The way he has endorsed Test cricket and has propelled the Indian team in the last few years is simply amazing,” he says.

Another cricketer Parthiv Patel also heaps praise on Kohli’s feats. “The statistics prove that Virat has been a great batsman and a terrific captain. I have played a couple of Test series under the captaincy of Kohli. His never-say-die attitude and steadfast resolve have benefitted Indian cricket immensely,” he states.

Noted sports journalist Boria Majumdar has also posted a video on ‘Koo’ in which Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson are talking fondly about Kohli.

So far, Virat has scored 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39. He has smashed 27 hundreds and 28 fifties in this format.