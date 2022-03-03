Tata Steel Mining earns Great Place to Work certification

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has been certified as a Great Place to Work organisation by Great Place to Work Institute for a year starting from this month.

While promoting diversity and inclusion, the company has taken multiple steps towards fostering an employee friendly work environment by implementing many key policies and practices on career progression, rewards and recognitions, pursuing higher education, and set up independent committees for complaint resolution process without any bias or discrimination.

Thanking the Great Place to Work Institute, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining said, “We are extremely thrilled and honoured to receive this coveted certification. As an equal opportunity employer, it reaffirms our commitment towards employee centricity and nurturing healthy and diverse work culture. Not only do we believe that our employees are our greatest assets, but we also encourage people with diverse backgrounds and beliefs including differently-abled persons, LGBTQ+ or any other underrepresented groups to join our team.”

Expressing happiness on receiving the certification, Sanjay Kumar Satapathy, Chief Human Resource Officer of the company said, “We are proud of our people who are at the heart of everything we do. This certification will inspire our employees to contribute to their potential and reassure the trust that we have built in such a short span of time since our inception.”