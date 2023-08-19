CT Scan Centre for the Indian Army 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar inaugurated

NSE Foundation, the implementation arm of CSR activities of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL), has created a state-of-the-art CT scan wing in the Indian Army’s prestigious 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar (J&K). The CT scan wing was inaugurated today by Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, in the presence of Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai (15 Corps Commander) and Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSEIL. The 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar (J&K) is a 598 bedded multispecialty hospital where many trauma patients are admitted for the treatment of gunshot wounds, splinter and shrapnel injuries as well as other critical injuries which require prompt diagnosis. It is imperative for such a medical facility to be equipped with an efficient and reliable CT scan machine to ensure proper treatment.



The equipment supplied is the latest model by GE (Revolution Maxima) which is a powerful, high-performing, and reliable CT scanner. It features a number of innovative technologies, including AI-based technology that automatically centres the patient in the bore of the scanner. As a result, patients can be scanned more quickly and accurately, leading to a shorter wait time and effective diagnosis.



Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha said: “The new wing with the CT equipment is a much-needed addition for the health and well-being of the community. It will make a real difference in the treatment protocols and outcomes of the patients in this hospital. We are happy that NSE Foundation has taken up this cause to upgrade the hospital facilities, and we look forward to working with NSE Foundation on opportunities to provide quality healthcare and enhanced medical facilities in the valley.”



Hon’ble Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, 15 Corps Commander said: “This initiative by NSE Foundation will be a key milestone for the 92 Base Hospital and provide much needed technologically superior infrastructure for critical health services delivery. On behalf of the Indian Army, I would like to express our appreciation to NSE Foundation for taking up this cause. This advanced version of the machine will allow us to provide better diagnosis and treatment to patients in this region, many of whom come to us with life threatening injuries and require expedient and targeted treatment.”

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said: “NSE is committed to serve the cause of armed forces who play a pivotal role in selflessly protecting our country. We are honored to have this opportunity to contribute to the well-being of our soldiers, who risk their lives every day to secure our national borders. We hope that this initiative will support the healthcare requirements of both the army personnel as well as the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.”