Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches urban stylish 2023 Honda Livo

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the OBD2 compliant 2023 Honda Livo. A perfect blend of style, comfort & performance, the most stylish & advanced commuter motorcycle in 110cc segment is attractively priced starting at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking on Honda’s latest OBD2 offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil the OBD2 compliant 2023 Honda Livo. This launch reflects our constant pursuit to elevate the riding experience, offering enhanced peace of mind. We are confident that the new Livo will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment.”

Introducing the 2023 Honda Livo, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders.”

CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY

At the heart of new Livo lies Honda’s OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine boosted by Honda’s innovative Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) is an integration of the following:

Silent start with (ACG) Starter Motor: The brushless ACG starter turns on the engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. Two mechanical features lead to engine start with less effort – efficient utilization of decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves (at the beginning of compression stroke) and Swing Back feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, allowing the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI): The Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) technology in the motorcycle is equipped with intelligent sensors that constantly inject optimum

fuel and air mixture which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency & less emissions.

Friction Reduction: The offset cylinder and use of roller rocker arm further reduces the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output, but also improves fuel efficiency. The piston cooling jet improves cooling efficiency & maintains optimum engine temperature leading to improved fuel efficiency.

The Solenoid Valve: It acts as an automatic choke system which ensures rich air fuel mixture and provides the convenience of one time start at any point of time.

Externally placed fuel pump: The fuel pump in new Livo is positioned outside on the lower part of fuel tank allowing convenient and swift access for maintenance or repair.

Tubeless Tyres: The new Livo comes fitted with high quality tubeless tyres which minimizes the risk of rapid deflation in the event of a puncture.

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

The new Livo is equipped with Integrated Engine Start/Stop switch that can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine stop switch when pressed upward. The continuous and bright DC headlamp in the motorcycle enhances the convenience of riding over rough roads and at low speeds during night.

A long & comfortable seat (657mm) smoothly integrated with fuel tank provides ample space for comfortable long-distance travel along with improved ground touching. The 5-step adjustable rear suspension can be adjusted as per road conditions for a smoother ride.

Making every ride on new Livo comfortable and convenient is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer that optimizes braking performance by distributing braking force between the front and rear wheels. It also comes with seal chain which requires less frequent adjustments and low maintenance, adding to the overall riding convenience. The Service due indicator informs the rider about the right time for vehicle servicing without relying on others.

URBAN STYLE

The Livo makes a lasting impact with its urban style. The modern front-visor boasts an eye-catching design within its segment. The attractive meter reflects an urban style while striking new graphics amplify its road presence. Its bold tank design embodies a mix of aggression & energy and is further enhanced with chiseled shrouds. Additionally, the attractive tail lamp leaves a lasting impression.

VALUE PROPOSITION

HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the motorcycle.