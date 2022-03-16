CSO launched voter awareness drive in Bhubaneswar ahead of urban local body polls

Bhubaneswar: As the state is switching to the election mode again for the upcoming urban local body (ULB) polls, a unique campaign drive was launched in Bhubaneswar by Bhubaneswar Bikash Sangathan to spread awareness about responsible voting among voters and to fix accountability of contestants.

The campaign aims at taking a written pledge from the contestants on major issues the communities have identified to be resolved by them if they win elections. The collective has also planned to have interface dialogue between communities and election contestants to highlight local issues that concern slum dwellers most and needs redressal as a priority.

Under the aegis of Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha, the campaign has kick-started in 82 slums of North-zone in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area limit and creating voter’s awareness by distributing pamphlets and sharing the information with the public.

