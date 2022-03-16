JSW Cement signs Memorandum of Understanding with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems to source agri-waste for biomass fuel in manufacturing operations

New Delhi: JSW Cement, India’s Leading Green Cement Company & part of US$ 13 billion JSW Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd (PRESPL) to use agricultural waste as biomass energy in its cement-manufacturing operations. Punjab Renewable Energy Systems is India’s largest biomass aggregation and densification company. According to the MOU, Punjab Renewable Energy Systems will build a sustainable supply chain of agricultural waste to be utilized as biomass energy in the clinkerization and grinding process of JSW Cement at its manufacturing units.

The MOU with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems is an important step for JSW Cement to offer sustainable cement products with lowest possible carbon footprint. JSW Cement, as a member of Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), has committed to ‘Climate Ambition 2050’ to deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050. The company is also planning to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by almost half in 11 years (from FY’15 to FY’26). The use of Biomass as fuel is an important part of this decarbonization plan.

The biomass-based fuel model will help JSW Cement address three key aspects of Sustainability i.e. Environment, Social and Economic. Agri-waste is usually burnt in open fields which impacts the surrounding air quality. JSW Cement will use agri-waste as fuel to help reduce its business dependency on coal and cut its carbon emissions. This fuel model will also improve the ambient air quality of the local environment while helping farmers generate additional income.

According to Mr Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, “The circular economy principle is an integral part of our business model. Last year, we made a small beginning wherein nearly 5 percent of our fuel requirement was met through alternate fuels. Our collaboration with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems will help us further strengthen our alternative fuel strategy with the introduction of Biomass fuel in our operations. This will not only help us reduce our carbon emissions but enable us to help Indian farmers reap economic benefits from the agricultural waste while improving the ambient air quality.”