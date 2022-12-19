Croma expands in Bhubaneswar with the launch of its new store in Patia

Bhubaneswar: Croma, India’s first and trusted Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, announced its foray in Patia, a well-known residential and corporate area in Bhubaneswar with the opening of its second electronics destination at A190, Square, beside Big Wings Honda, Gayatri Vihar, Kanan Vihar, Patia, Bhubaneswar.

Croma is the first national large format specialist Omni-channel electronics retailer in the city offering over 16000+ products across 550+ brands. Patia is one of the upcoming residential localities witnessing rapid growth in the residential sector because of improved social infrastructure, and strong connectivity hence it has become a potential destination for consumers looking for the best in electronics. It also boasts of tourist destinations of natural beauty including beaches, resorts on tropical islands, national parks, mountains, deserts, and woods.

Throughout the expansive space of over 12,000 sq. ft. spread across two levels, consumers can get shopping assistance from highly knowledgeable Croma experts instore as they explore the latest range of products including TVs, smartphones, digital devices, cooling solutions, household appliances as well as audio and related accessories. They can also learn more about Croma’s post-purchase services or seek out store associates for expert advice or participate in scheduled learning activities to get the most out of their purchases.

Mr. Avijit Mitra – MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, said “Our team of electronics experts is eager to welcome the discerning Bhubaneshwar customers and will strive to delight them by helping choose what is right for them and aim to provide them with the best-in-class end-to-end shopping experience. We will curate a wide and fresh range of gadgets for our valued customers and aim to provide the best in class after sales service.”

Croma Stores are open 7 days from 11 am to 9 pm