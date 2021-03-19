CREDAI announces 10th Edition of Hyderabad Property Show 2021

Hyderabad: CREDAI, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, today announced the 10th edition of the Hyderabad Property show 2021. CREDAI senior leadership team comprising of Mr. P. Rama Krishna Rao President, Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, Vice Presidents Mr. C Murali Mohan, Mr. K Rajeshwar, Mr. V Venu Vinod, Mr. N Jaideep Reddy, Treasurer Mr. Aditya Gowra, and Joint Secretaries Mr. Shivraj Thakur and Mr. K. Rambabu along with other EC members of CREDAI Hyderabad were present. The property show is planned keeping in mind all the COVID protocols, the same has been incorporated in the stall designs and exhibition layouts.

CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021 will be held from 16th to 18th April ‘2021 at Hitex, Hyderabad. The three-day property show will bring together all the member developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions from across the city to exhibit the advances in the real estate sector under a single umbrella. The exhibition will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget by the developers, providing consumers a chance to get the best options for home solutions in the twin cities. This year, the property show has bigger stall sizes, more open spaces, bigger corridors, a big Lounge for meetings because of the COVID-19 protocols. The event will present integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. P Ramakrishna Rao, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “The year 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. Hyderabad has emerged as a vibrant city that continues to grow, attract investments and streamline processes to enhance ease of doing business. All industries are showing signs of remarkable recovery. The discovery of the COVID-19 vaccine is a ray of hope, embodying trust that we can successfully overcome the challenges and conduct normal business. Hyderabad, owing to the infrastructure, the pro-active government has been at the forefront of the recovery, attracting investments, recording consistent growth in office space absorption, and launch of new residential and commercial projects. To facilitate buyers, we are planning the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021 from 16th to 18th April at Hitex, 2021 to help the buyers identify the best projects in the city under one roof.”

He further added, ”The unit sales and capital values across micro-markets in Hyderabad continue to remain robust and are expected to further escalate over the next few quarters. The Growth in the city is further facilitated by the GRID policy promoting IT and industrial corridors all around the city, including non-traditional areas, resulting in Hyderabad being preferred by many MNCs and Fortune 500 companies. The city offers the lowest costs of construction, land, and rentals along with a great cosmopolitan culture, availability of skilled workforce etc., making it a preferred place to live and work. It is an ideal time to purchase a property in the city before the prices escalate rapidly. Today, we invite the CREDAI members to book their stalls for the property show before we close the bookings. We also request the people to block their calendars from 16th to 18th April, to visit and book their dream houses from the very best and most trusted developers in the city.”

Adding to this Shri V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, Hyderabad is a preferred global destination for business, particularly for largest business establishments for MNC’s and a vibrant and rapidly growing local entrepreneurship ecosystem driving the growth and job creation in the city. Due to the proactive and industry-friendly policies of the Government, Telangana has witnessed IT export Growth of Rs 1.25 trillion, with 18% annual growth. Hyderabad’s real estate industry has witnessed investments of about $1 billion during 2019-2020 and is expected to see a further surge in investments in the coming quarters. Hyderabad, has contributed about 20% of the leasing activity in India in 2020, with large global giants picking up space during the year – 1.18 million sq ft by Wells Fargo, 0.3 million sq ft by Google, 0.25 million sq ft by IBM, 0.24 million sq ft by Smartworks and 0.18 million sq ft by Wipro, among others. The demand for flexible office spaces has risen after pandemic-induced lockdowns. Companies are weighing a hybrid working model work from home and office amid the need to maintain social distancing to reduce the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. Hyderabad is 2nd after Bangalore, it is the largest in terms of size and Potential for co-working spaces. This is likely to bring in more jobs to the city and therefore facilitate a constant growth in the real estate demand. The city has seen the highest number of launches for residential and commercial real estate, backed by rapid absorption in the last quarter. We are planning the 10th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021 as we hopefully bid farewell to the pandemic and welcome evident business growth and recovery. We urge the people to use the present low prices and purchase the property as the prices will increase many-fold shortly.”

He further added, “It is challenging to organize a CREDAI Hyderabad property show this year, as the safety of the participants and visitors is of utmost importance. We have taken into account all the protocols for COVID-19 by planning bigger stalls – facilitating adequate social distancing, more open spaces, larger corridors, and large meeting lounges which will be properly and frequently sanitized. Guidelines are rolled-out for the participants for maintaining the sanitization of stalls. Sanitizers will be placed at every stall and wearing a mask at all times at the venue will be mandated during the property show besides a host of other safety measures to ensure the safety of the visitors. We hope that people make the most of the property show and pick the property of their choice.”