Construction of Four and Six Lane National Highway in the Country

The state-wise details of four/six lane works undertaken by National Highways of Authority (NHAI) are annexed. The projects in the North-Eastern States are generally taken up by the Ministry through its other executing agencies such as National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and various State Public Works Departments (PWDs). In the State of Tripura, one work of around 25 km length with total capital cost of Rs. 2026 crore is under implementation by NHIDCL.

The Ministry keeps on receiving proposals from various State Governments /UTs, for declaration / upgradation of State Roads, including State Highways (SHs), as new NHs. State roads, including State Highways (SHs), are declared as National Highways (NHs) from time to time on the basis of well-established principles. The important criteria for declaration of NHs include the following:

i. Roads running through length / breadth of the country.

ii. Connecting adjacent countries, National Capitals with State Capitals / mutually the State Capitals, major ports, non-major ports, large industrial centers or tourist centers.

iii. Roads having important strategic requirement in hilly and isolated area.

iv. Arterial roads which enable sizeable reduction in travel distance and achieve substantial economic growth.

v. Roads which help in opening up large tracts of backward area and hilly region.

vi. Roads contributing towards achievement of National Highways grid of 100 km.

vii. Synergy with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP)

The Ministry considers declaration of some State roads, including State Highways (SHs), as NHs from time to time based on the fulfillment of the criteria, requirement of connectivity, inter-se priority and availability of funds.

State-wise details of four/six lane works undertaken by NHAI