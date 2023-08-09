National

Construction of Four and Six Lane National Highway in the Country

The state-wise details of four/six lane works undertaken by National Highways of Authority (NHAI) are annexed. The projects in the North-Eastern States are generally taken up by the Ministry through its other executing agencies such as National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and various State Public Works Departments (PWDs). In the State of Tripura, one work of around 25 km length with total capital cost of Rs. 2026 crore is under implementation by NHIDCL.

The Ministry keeps on receiving proposals from various State Governments /UTs, for declaration / upgradation of State Roads, including State Highways (SHs), as new NHs. State roads, including State Highways (SHs), are declared as National Highways (NHs) from time to time on the basis of well-established principles. The important criteria for declaration of NHs include the following:

i. Roads running through length / breadth of the country.

ii. Connecting adjacent countries, National Capitals with State Capitals / mutually the State Capitals, major ports, non-major ports, large industrial centers or tourist centers.

iii. Roads having important strategic requirement in hilly and isolated area.

iv. Arterial roads which enable sizeable reduction in travel distance and achieve substantial economic growth.

v. Roads which help in opening up large tracts of backward area and hilly region.

vi. Roads contributing towards achievement of National Highways grid of 100 km.

vii. Synergy with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP)

 

The Ministry considers declaration of some State roads, including State Highways (SHs), as NHs from time to time based on the fulfillment of the criteria, requirement of connectivity, inter-se priority and availability of funds.

State-wise details of four/six lane works undertaken by NHAI

Sr. No

Name of the State / Union Territory

Total No. of Works

Total Length (in km)

Total Capital Cost (in Rs. Crore)

1

Andhra Pradesh

23

514

16832

2

Assam

10

220

7100

3

Bihar

24

1033

37375

4

Chhattisgarh

6

250

6427

5

Gujarat

20

724

15535

6

Haryana

22

656

27363

7

Himachal Pradesh

8

160

8703

8

Jharkhand

11

410

12539

9

Karnataka

25

1179

36460

10

Kerala

19

583

50458

11

Madhya Pradesh

25

820

17000

12

Maharashtra

45

1967

50488

13

Odisha

18

722

15845

14

Punjab

23

816

31352

15

Rajasthan

19

623

14864

16

Tamil Nadu

34

963

32545

17

Telangana

11

374

10829

18

Uttar Pradesh

46

1684

63612

19

Uttarakhand

14

257

12827

20

West Bengal

7

405

10358

21

Delhi

6

70

8664

22

Jammu & Kashmir

16

340

24855

 

