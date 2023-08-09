Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Proposes Change in Speed and Quality of Construction of National Highways

Year-wise length of highways constructed by the Ministry during each of the last five years is comparatively higher than the length constructed during FY 2013-14. Year-wise details of highways constructed are annexed.

Taking advantage of technological developments in the field of materials and processes during recent years, number of specifications have been introduced for better quality of construction of National Highways (NHs) with enhanced strength & durability and environmental sustainability. Some examples are bitumen/modified bitumen with higher modulus of resilience, enhanced strength of concrete & steel, ultra-high performance fiber reinforced concrete, stabilized sub-base & base courses for pavement, etc.

The Ministry has launched “The Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance) Policy, 2015” in September, 2015. Since, inception 373 lakh plants have been planted on available ROW and more than 64,000 matured trees have been transplanted so far.

ANNEXURE

Year-wise details of highways constructed are as follows:

Year Length constructed (km)* 2013-14 4,300 2018-19 10,900 2019-20 10,200 2020-21 13,300 2021-22 10,500 2022-23 10,300

* Rounded off to the nearest multiple of 100