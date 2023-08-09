Ministry of Railways takes measures for safety & security of passengers including women passengers in trains

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India and, therefore, State Governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintenance of law and order on Railways through their law enforcement agencies viz. Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police. Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security to railway property, passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith.

The State-wise number of incidents reported of violence against women in Railways are published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Based on the data published by NCRB available upto 2021, there is considerable decrease in the cases of crime against women reported over Indian railways during the year 2021 as compared to the year 2018 & 2019. Data of crime in the year 2020 is not considered for comparison as the passenger train operation was severely curtailed due to the onset of Covid – 19. Figures for the year 2022 and the current year have not been published by NCRB.

Surveillance is kept through CCTV cameras provided in 7264 coaches and 866 Railway Stations for enhanced security of passengers.

Awareness campaigns through, posters, banners, distribution of leaflets, videos on Railway Display Network (RDN) etc. are conducted on regular basis to educate passengers for taking necessary precautionary measures during their journey.

Further, the following steps are being taken by the Railways in coordination with GRP/Local Police for safety and security of passengers including women passengers in trains: –