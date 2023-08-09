Ministry of Railways takes measures for safety & security of passengers including women passengers in trains

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India and, therefore, State Governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintenance of law and order on Railways through their law enforcement agencies viz. Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police. Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security to railway property, passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith.
The State-wise number of incidents reported of violence against women in Railways are published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Based on the data published by NCRB available upto 2021, there is considerable decrease in the cases of crime against women reported over Indian railways during the year 2021 as compared to the year 2018 & 2019. Data of crime in the year 2020 is not considered for comparison as the passenger train operation was severely curtailed due to the onset of Covid – 19. Figures for the year 2022 and the current year have not been published by NCRB.
Surveillance is kept through CCTV cameras provided in 7264 coaches and 866 Railway Stations for enhanced security of passengers.
Awareness campaigns through, posters, banners, distribution of leaflets, videos on Railway Display Network (RDN) etc. are conducted on regular basis to educate passengers for taking necessary precautionary measures during their journey.
Further, the following steps are being taken by the Railways in coordination with GRP/Local Police for safety and security of passengers including women passengers in trains: –
- On vulnerable and identified routes/sections, trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force in addition to trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different States daily.
- Railways are in regular touch with passengers through various social media platforms like. Twitter, Facebook, Koo etc. to enhance security of passengers and to address their security concerns.
- Railway Help Line number 139 is operational (24×7) over Indian Railways for security related assistance to passengers in distress.
- Frequent announcements are made through Public Address System to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching, drugging etc.
- Under ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, focused attention has been provided for safety and security of lady passengers travelling alone by trains for their entire journey i.e. from originating station to destination station.
- Zonal railways have been instructed for deployment of proper combined strength of male & female RPF/RPSF personnel in train escort parties, to the extent possible.
- Drives are conducted against entry of male passengers into the compartments reserved for ladies.
- State Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) have been constituted for all State/Union Territories under the Chairmanship of respective Director General of Police/Commissioner of States/Union Territories for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of the Railways.