Conquering The Series!

By Shrey Siddharth

The series which started as a potential semi-final to the WTC has reached a befitting end. The series that started amidst all the hype and momentum, found its deserving winner. Here’ are the highlights from the final day’s play:-



Axar and Sundar Slogfest:-



Axar Patel and Washington Sundar went on a pitch hitting exhibition against the English spinners from the word go helping India take a big lead. They showed their class with footwork and power hitting. Axar was run out for 43 by Bairstow. Sundar who came agonizingly close to his first test century remained unbeaten for 96 as Stokes got the wickets of Ishant and Siraj. India ended with 365 and a lead of 160 runs, with Pant having the highest score of 101 and Stokes finishing with 4-89.



England trapped in Ash n Axar spin web:-



Axar yet again showed his ability with the ball on day 3 track as he picked up 5 wickets and continued his dream run in test cricket. With 27 wickets in 3 matches, Axar bagged the record for most wickets in the debut series. Ajinkya Rahane bagged 2 stunning catches to support the bowling. The English batsmen could not stand the wrath of Ashwin either who finished with yet another 5 wicket haul, adding a feather to his hat.



England was bundled out for 135. India claimed yet another monumental home test victory and sealed the series 3-1. Rishabh Pant was awarded the man of the match for his match-winning ton and Ashwin won the prestigious Man of the Series award for his memorable performance in the 4 test matches With that, India raced their way into the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.