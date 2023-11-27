Commemorative stamp released to mark 75 years of CMFRI

On the occasion of its 75th anniversary, ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) released a commemorative stamp and special postal cover signifying the institute’s rich legacy and contributions to the field of marine fisheries’ research and development, here on Monday.

Sayeed Rashid, IPoS, Postmaster General, Kochi, officially released the stamp and cover by handing over them to A. Gopalakrishnan, Director, CMFRI.

In the special release, 5,000 sheets of stamps, each containing 12 stamps, have been made available, making them a collectible for philatelists and marine enthusiasts alike.

The stamp’s design encapsulates CMFRI’s dedication to marine research, bearing the inscription ‘75 Years of Research Excellence’ alongside the institute’s logo and the image of CMFRI headquarters in Kochi.

From a humble beginning in 1947, the institute has emerged as a leading tropical marine fisheries and mariculture research hub in the world.

Presently, CMFRI has 11 regional research centres along the peninsular coast of the country at Mandapam, Visakhapatnam, Veraval, Mumbai, Chennai, Calicut, Karwar, Tuticorin, Vizhinjam, Mangalore and Digha, along with 17 field centres and two Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK).

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishnan said, “This is a proud moment for CMFRI as it is a testament to the institute’s unwavering commitment to advancing marine fisheries and mariculture research and development for the socio-economic betterment of the coastal communities.”

Over the years, serving as a leading institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), CMFRI has made significant contributions to the marine fisheries research, helping in sustaining the marine fish production and management of the sector in the Indian Ocean region and towards augmenting the livelihood of close to 40 lakh fisherfolks in India.