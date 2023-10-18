Coal Ministry among 10 Top Performing Ministries under Special Campaign 3.0

Under Special Campaign 3.0, Ministry of Coal has taken various measures to address pending references and respond to inquiries from various stakeholders, including Members of Parliament (MPs), IMC References (Cabinet Proposals) and references from State Governments.

The Ministry under the record management, has reviewed 42,738 physical files out of the target of 1,29,962 files. After review, so far 5041 physical files have been weeded out and over 10,459 e-files have been closed online. The special campaign has so far resulted in freeing up about 5,93,915 Sq.ft. office space and disposal of scrap materials has resulted in revenue of Rs. 18.08 crores so far.

Till 16th October, cleanliness drive has been carried out at 287 sites against the target of 795 cleanliness sites, throughout the country, with a steadfast commitment to achieving 100% completion during the campaign phase. 61.9% accomplishment rate in handling PMO references.

Ministry of Coal figured in the list of top 10 performers in five parameters of special campaign 3.0.

Coal Secretary, Shri Amrit Lal Meena has reviewed the progress of the activities being carried out by the Ministry to achieve 100% targets under Special Campaign 3.0.

During the campaign, Jamuna Kotma Area of SECL has undertaken the initiative of “Scrap to Sculpture” with objective to convert scrap materials of coal mines into various creative sculptures.The colliery has established a public park to house and display these sculptures made from scrap at Bankim Vihar, Jamuna Kotma Area in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.