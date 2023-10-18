Second advance estimate for the year 2022-23 released for area and production of horticultural crops

New Delhi: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released the 2nd Advance Estimates of the area and production of various horticultural crops for the year 2022-23. According to this estimate, total horticulture production in the country is expected to be a record 351.92 million tonnes in the year 2022-23.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that along with food grains, horticulture is also continuously recording record production in the country, which is the good result of the hard work of our farmers, the efficiency of scientists and the farmer-friendly policies of the Central Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who is committed to the welfare of farmers.

Highlights of the year 2021-22 (Second Advance Estimates)-

• Total horticulture production in the year 2022-23 is estimated to be 351.92 million tonnes, an increase of about 4.74 million tonnes (1.37%) as compared to the year 2021-22 (final).

• Production of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, flowers and honey is expected to increase.

• Fruit production is estimated to be 108.34 million tonnes in the year 2022-23 as compared to 107.51 million tonnes in the year 2021-22.

• The production of vegetables is estimated to be 212.91 million tonnes in the year 2022-23 compared to 209.14 million tonnes in the year 2021-22.

• Production of plantation crops is estimated to increase from 15.76 million tonnes in 2021-22 to 16.05 million tonnes in 2022-23, which is an increase of about 1.78%.

• Potato production is expected to be 60.54 million tonnes, compared to 56.18 million tonnes in the year 2021-22.