New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached AIIMS today to inquire about the health of Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel. CM Shri Chouhan inquired about the health of Governor Shri Patel from medical experts. CM Shri Chouhan, while discussing with the media representatives present in AIIMS campus, told that Governor Shri Patel is completely healthy, he is now getting better.