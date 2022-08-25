Flood water is receding in Bhind, Morena and Sheopur, the situation is under control: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that saving lives of people is our priority. Water is rising slightly in Bhind, Morena and Sheopur, but the situation is under control. The flood water is receding in the rest of the state. The state government is also keeping a close watch on the rising water level in Chambal. People from low-lying places have been brought to relief camps. SDRF, NDRF, Home Guard personnel, police and administration are active for the rescue operation. Also, army helicopters are ready and will be used when required. It is likely that Chambal water will start receding in Morena and Bhind. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this in a discussion with media representatives in AIIMS campus.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are many challenges in the remaining districts of the state, prominent among which are cleanliness, removal of silt, spraying of medicines to prevent spread of diseases and other arrangements related to health check-up, ensuring supply of drinking water and restoring power supply. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that transformers were submerged at many places in flood-affected areas, sub-stations were filled with water. The staff is working continuously to restore the power supply.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that many houses have completely collapsed due to water logging in the houses and many houses have been destroyed. For such affected families, arrangements for tea, water, food etc. are being ensured in the relief camps. He said that the roads, bridges, culverts etc. which were broken, would be repaired soon. Camps are being arranged for medical checkup and treatment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the topmost priority to normalize the life of the people is that the survey work for compensation of losses caused by excessive rain and floods will be started, in which the survey of damage to crops, houses, household items and cattle will be done and distribution of relief amount will start immediately.