CM Shri Chouhan plants saplings with representatives of Sanskrit Sanskriti Vikas Sansthan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings along with the representatives of Sanskrit Sanskriti Vikas Sansthan in the Smart City Garden at Shyamla Hills. CM Shri Chouhan along with Shri Nilamp Tripathi, Dr. Rama Arya, Dr. Sunil Sharma, Smt. Nidhi Tripathi and Shri Ashutosh Pandey of the Sansthan planted saplings of Peepal, Neem and Moulshree.

The Sansthan is working for the protection of Sanatan culture and the participation of masses in environmental protection through tree plantation. The Sansthan has also established Gurukul for the education of needy children and the protection of Sanatan culture.

Senior journalist of the capital Shri Dharmendra Paigwar along with his sons Shri Sarthak and Shri Samarth participated in plantation. Shri Sarthak planted saplings along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on the occasion of his birthday. Shri Vishwa Vijay and Shri Sankalp Tiwari also participated in plantation.

Importance of plants

Peepal planted today is a shady tree. It purifies the environment. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Moulshree is a medicinal tree, which has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as the ultimate medicine.