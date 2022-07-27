CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses grief over HRTC bus accident

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the HRTC bus accident at Hiranagar near Shimla today in which one person died and 20 persons sustained injuries.

On receiving the information Chief Minister directed the district administration to immediately rush to the accident site to undertake rescue operations. He wished speedy recovery to the injured and directed the IGMC authorities to ensure best treatment to the injured.

He also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.