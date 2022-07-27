Important milestones to be announced during the visit of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to Gujarat on July 29, 2022

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on July 29, 2022. The occasion is also likely to be graced by Shri Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs; Shri Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Finance and Energy, Government of Gujarat; Union Ministers of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of IFSCA Headquarters building, launch the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, the details of which have been covered in Press Release issued by IFSCA on July 25, 2022 (The same can be accessed at: https://ifsca.gov.in/Viewer/PressReleases/324).

In addition to the above, the Prime Minister will also oversee announcements regarding several milestones related to GIFT-IFSC, instituted under the regulatory initiatives of IFSCA, as listed below: