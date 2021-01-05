CIL enables Life Certificate online through Jeevan Pramaan Application

Sambalpur: Retired employees of CIL and its subsidiary companies who have been paid pension for at least one month can now submit their Life Certificate online through Jeevan Pramaan Application by visiting the nearest Citizen Service Centre (CSC) or banks which have such facility. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometrically enabled digital service for generating the Digital Life Certificate of retired employees.

Coal India Limited has got on board the Jeevan Pramaan Portal of Government of India. This facility is available to retired employees and their spouses. It was inaugurated by Shri. Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, CIL in the presence of the Functional Directors of CIL.

CPRMSE beneficiaries need to carry their Aadhar Number and a Mobile registered with Aadhar for authentication through OTP. The certificate is generated after the fingerprint is captured by an Aadhar enabled biometric device. This facility if availed will enable submission of a life certificate of CPRMSE beneficiaries in paperless mode. One can locate the nearest citizen centre at https://locator.csccloud.in

