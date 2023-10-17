CII Mining and Construction Equipment Summit to discuss Sustainable Mining Practices

Bhubaneswar: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will be organising National Mining and Construction Equipment Summit at Bhubaneswar on 19th Oct. Programme will bring together Manufacturers of Heavy Equipments including Material Handling, Building Engineering, Crushing and Screening, Mining companies including PSUs, PSEs, Private mine operators, Spares and Component Manufacturers, Retailers and Distributors, Defence and Government Departments, Downstream Sectors and Partner Industries such as Steel, Cement etc.

Speaking at the press conference held, Mr. Hemant Sharma, IAS Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Odisha, highlighted the significant technological advancements in the mining sector and Odisha’s position as the second-largest state in terms of project constructions.

Mr. Sharma spoke about the summit’s objectives, which include, promoting environmentally friendly mining, exploring the need for new policies and government intervention, and discussing the need for skilled development training in the mining sector.

Mr Vivek Bhatia, Chairman CII MCED & Managing Director & CEO, thyssenkrupp Industries India gave an overview of the sector. Thanking the Government for their support and identifying the sector as the thrust sector, he stated that there are immense opportunities in Odisha, hence both national and international investors are keenly interested in the region. The state government, in collaboration with various stakeholders, has devised strategic plans to attract substantial investments and foster sustainable growth in the mining and metal sector. Odisha aims to boost investor confidence and attract significant foreign direct investment (FDI) into the sector.

Mr Sashi Sekhar Mohanty, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council addressed about the Government of Odisha’s various initiatives that has been undertaken and promotional activities to showcase Odisha’s Industrial Ecosystem and attract investments in various sectors from different parts of the Country and the World.

Mr Pradipta Mohanty, Vice Chairman, CII Odisha State Council & Chairman, SNM Group also spoke at the programme.