President Smt Droupadi Murmu confers 69th National Film Awards

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu today conferred National Film Awards for the year 2021 under various categories at 69th edition of the ceremony in New Delhi. The prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award was conferred to Ms Waheeda Rehman on the occasion. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting (I&B), Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for I&B Dr. L. Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Shri Apurva Chandra, Chairpersons of Jury and other dignitaries were present at the event.

President Smt Droupadi Murmu congratulated Ms Waheeda Rehman and said that she had established herself at the pinnacle of the film industry with her art and personality. Even in her personal life, she had made her mark as a woman of dignity, self-confidence and originality. She chose many films in which her roles broke many barriers typically associated with women. Waheeda ji has set an example that women themselves should also take initiative for women empowerment.

Speaking about the National Film Awards the President said that the award ceremony paints a picture of diversity of India and the unity inherent in it. She added that the talented people present at the ceremony had given meaningful expression to many languages, regional characteristics, social beliefs, achievements and problems and that people from many generations and classes came together at the National Film Awards.

Calling the film fraternity and the artists change-makers, she said that through their films, they pen a lively introduction to the diverse reality of Indian society. She added that cinema was both a document of our society and also a medium to improve it and their work connected the people with each other.

Smt Murmu expressed confidence that in a country rich in talent, people associated with cinema will continue to set new standards of world-class excellence and that films will play an important role in building a developed India.

Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur expressed his pride in the Indian film industry and said that today nothing is regional, if the content is good, regional content will find global audience. Speaking about the legend Ms Waheeda Rehman Shri Thakur said that as Indian films transcend international borders, a similar claim to fame is reserved for her. He extended his heartfelt congratulations on her being awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Minister informed the audience that the Government stands shoulder to shoulder with the industry in its efforts to counter movie piracy and it has brought Cinematograph Act which is a big step in curbing this menace. On the same note, the Minister spoke about the potential of AVGC sector in India and added that government is going to come out with a policy on that and that will help India realise its potential as ‘content hub of the world’.

Stating that the awards were being conferred for the year 2021, Secretary Shri Apurva Chandra said that it was the year of COVID19 when the cinema halls were closed and the industry was struggling. However, we quickly climbed back and now the country and the film industry both are back on the path of growth and the last quarter has been the best for the film industry of India. He added that while box office success is important, the Film Awards celebrate quality. Shri Chandra extended his gratitude to Ms Waheeda Rehman for accepting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.