 MGMI, Odisha Branch Organises CERIMS 2023

Sambalpur : The Odisha Branch of the Mining, Geological and Metallurgical Institute of India (MGMI) organized the Conference cum Exhibition on Redefining Indian Mining Sector (CERIMS) 2023 at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) headquarters in Sambalpur.

Themed “Transformation through Industry-Institute-Innovators Collaboration,” CERIMS 2023 brought together mining industry leaders, academics, and innovators to drive forward the growth of mining sector in India.

The conference cum exhibition was graced by the distinguished personalities from the mining industry with Shri P M Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited joined virtually as Chief Guest while Dr. P S Mishra, Chairman-Cum-Managing Director, South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Dr. B Veera Reddy, Director (Technical), Coal India Limited, CMD, CCL & President, MGMI , Shri Mukesh Choudhary, Director (Marketing), Coal India Limited, Shri S P Singh, Director (Technical/Project & Planning), Northern Coalfields Limited, Prof. A K Mishra, Director, CSIR- Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research and Shri Ajay Kumar, Director (P&D), CMPDI joined as Guests of Honour along with Functional Directors and Chief Vigilance Officer of MCL.

CERIMS 2023 saw an enthusiastic response, with a total of 290 registrations across all categories, including Delegates, Authors, and Exhibitors. These participants represented 60 diverse organizations, encompassing Academicians, Institutes, Industries, and Innovators.

The Conference featured a total of 39 technical papers, addressing various subjects, such as Pre-Mining Methane Drainage, Oil Agglomeration, Rethinking R&R Policies, Carbon Trading, Mining 4.0, Risk Management in MDO Models, and other sustainable practices. These papers provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the mining sector in India.

CERIMS 2023 also showcased the innovation with 16 exhibitors presenting cutting-edge solutions, such as electric trucks, blast-free cutting technology, drone applications in mining, virtual reality for training enhancement, real-time health monitoring of HEMM, interactive chat bots for mining regulations, video analytics integrated with access control systems, coal washing, AI/ML-based mine illumination, and smart traffic management systems. These innovations demonstrated the forward-thinking approach that the industry is embracing.

In his address, Shri O.P. Singh, CMD, MCL emphasized the vital need for collaboration between industry, academia and innovators to redefine the Indian mining sector.

Dr P S Mishra, CMD, SECL, underscored the roadmap for transformation and redefinition of the Indian mining sector. He emphasized sustainability, technology adoption, and social responsibility as key pillars for a brighter future.

Dr. B Veera Reddy, Director (Technical), Coal India Limited who is also President, MGMI, commended the MGMI Odisha Branch for organizing this groundbreaking conference and highlighted the path toward a greener and more efficient future.

Shri M. Choudhury, Director (Marketing), CIL, lauded the organizers for facilitating the convergence of industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to collaborate on sustainable solutions, furthering the vision for a sustainable future.

The conference cum exhibition which was principally sponsored by MCL provided a platform to industry leaders, academics, and innovators to come together, exchange ideas, and explore new technologies and practices that will steer the Indian mining sector into a bright and sustainable future.